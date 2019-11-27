Realme 5S Review

Smartphone maker Realme announced its latest budget smartphone, the Realme 5S along with its flagship X2 Pro. The company plans to take the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Samsung Galaxy M30S, and more with the 5S. Realme 5S features almost identical specifications when compared to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with minute differences. The highlight of the smartphone is the 48-megapixel primary camera on the back and 5,000mAh battery. Realme has also added Snapdragon 665 SoC in the device with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. If you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs 10,000 with Realme 5S in your list. Check out our comprehensive review for answers to all your questions. Check out our text review here.