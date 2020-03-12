Realme 6 Pro review

The Realme 6 Pro has been launched in India. The key features of the device are a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 720G SoC, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It ships with 30W fast charger, and Android 10 out of the box. It is a successor to the Realme X phone, and the handset can be purchased for Rs 16,999. For the same price, the company is also selling the Realme X2 device. Is Realme 6 Pro the best phone in its segment? Find out in our review.

In the meantime, you can also read our text review here for the Realme 6 Pro.