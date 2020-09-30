Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Check out our camera review of the Realme 7 Pro.

The Realme 7 Pro is a premium mid-range smartphone competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M31s and Poco X3. Priced starting at Rs.19,999, the smartphone offers quad-rear cameras, a Snapdragon 700 series SoC, an AMOLED panel, fast charging support, and more. It has been priced starting at Rs 19,999 and is available via Flipkart and Realme.com. Today, we will be talking about the camera performance of the latest mid-range smartphone from Realme. Explore what the smartphone’s cameras have to offer as we test the various components to the limits including the 64-megapixel primary sensor at the back.