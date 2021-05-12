Realme 8 5G is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. But, should you get it to become your next daily driver? Find the answer in our review.

Realme has changed lot of the features in its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Realme 8 5G compared to the vanilla Realme 8. Some of these changes include the addition of 5G support, a 48-megapixel triple-camera setup on the back rather than a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, removal of the Dare to Leap branding and of course the use of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, instead of the Helio G95 SoC.

Now, with India getting ready for a country-wide 5G rollout, you might be wanting to change up your smartphone and be 5G ready. But is the Realme 8 5G a smartphone you should look at, to become your next daily driver? We will answer this along with a number of other questions here in our review.