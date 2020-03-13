Realme Band Review + Giveaway: Is this the best budget fitness tracker in India?

Here’s some good news for BGR India readers and subscribers. We are giving away Realme Band for free to one of our lucky winners. Wondering how you can win one, read on and also watch the video embedded below.

To win a Realme Band, all you need to do is follow these below steps.

– Subscribe to the BGR India YouTube channel

– Press the ‘Bell’ icon to get notified every time we put up a new video on our channel.

– ‘Like’ the video embedded below.

– ‘Comment’ on our future videos.

– Increase the chances of winning a Realme Band by liking and commenting on our future videos.

After teasing the wearable for several weeks, Realme has finally launched its fitness tracker. Called Realme Band, the first fitness tracker from Realme is more of a lifestyle device than fitness device. It brings a color display, three different strap options, week long battery life and Rs 1,499 price tag. However, did Realme cut corners to reach the price and offer these features? Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor 5i? Here is our review.