Realme launched its first pair of “true wireless” earbuds at a launch event in New Delhi on December 17, 2019. The company has priced the earbuds at an affordable price of just Rs 3,999. It is the fourth audio accessory that Realme has launched after the Realme Buds, Buds 2, and Wireless. With this launch, Realme joins a number of local and Chinese companies in the quest to provide a true wireless experience. How does it differentiate itself from its rivals? Do the features work as intended? Let’s find out in our Realme Buds Air review.