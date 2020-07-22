We have made the Realme C11 Camera review to test the company's claims and offer you a clear picture of it.

The Realme C11 has been launched in India, and its price is set at Rs 7,499. The device comes with a big 6.5-inch display and a whopping 5,000mAh battery. The new Realme C series phone still packs a dual rear camera setup. The company is claiming that the new phone will offer brighter and clearer photos with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. Realme is also boasting about its nightscape mode. We have made the Realme C11 Camera review to test these claims and offer you a clear picture of it. You can even read our full Realme C11 review here.