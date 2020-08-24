comscore Realme C12 Camera Review | BGR India

Realme C12 Camera Review

We test out its triple camera system in various light scenarios, including its 13-megapixel main camera and its amazing portrait mode performance.

Staff   |    Updated: August 24, 2020 7:55 PM IST

The Realme C12 was just recently launched in India under the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. While the full review is already up on the site, check out our dedicated camera review of the Realme C12 smartphone here. Explore what this camera has to offer as a value-centric entry-level Android smartphone. We test out its triple camera system in various light scenarios, including its 13-megapixel main camera and its amazing portrait mode performance. The Realme C12 price in India is set at Rs 8,999.

