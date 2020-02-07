Realme C3 Review

The Realme C3 has been launched in India, and its price starts from Rs 6,999. With this entry-level phone, the brand wants to strengthen its position in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. For the mentioned price, the Realme C3 offers a lot of features, which will attract a lot of eyeballs. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and the latest Android 10 OS. It is the first phone in the market to feature an Helio G70 SoC, which is MediaTek’s gaming chip for low-end devices. It is splash-resistant and offers you a total of three cameras. The big question that comes to mind is Realme C3 the best phone in its segment. Watch the video to find out.

