Realme C3 Review

Reviews

The Realme C3 will go on sale on February 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon. Check out our Realme C3 review to know more about it.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 5:05 PM IST

The Realme C3 has been launched in India, and its price starts from Rs 6,999. With this entry-level phone, the brand wants to strengthen its position in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. For the mentioned price, the Realme C3 offers a lot of features, which will attract a lot of eyeballs. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and the latest Android 10 OS. It is the first phone in the market to feature an Helio G70 SoC, which is MediaTek’s gaming chip for low-end devices. It is splash-resistant and offers you a total of three cameras. The big question that comes to mind is Realme C3 the best phone in its segment. Watch the video to find out.

In the meantime, you can also read our text review here for the Realme C3.

