Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Before you pull the trigger on the purchase, you likely have a lot of questions regarding the Narzo 10. Here is our Realme Narzo 10 review to answer all the questions.

Staff   |    Published: May 19, 2020 7:02 PM IST

Smartphone maker Realme recently launched its new smartphone series, the Realme Narzo 10 lineup. As part of the lineup, the company revealed the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A on the stage. This new lineup is aimed at youngsters that are looking to get an affordable smartphone for their gaming needs. The top-of-the-line, Narzo 10 is the first smartphone in the market to feature the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Buyers will get the chance to purchase the Narzo 10 in two color options including “That White” and “That Green”. However, before you pull the trigger on the purchase, you likely have a lot of questions regarding the smartphone. Here is our Realme Narzo 10 review to answer all the questions. In the meantime, you can read our full-text review here.

