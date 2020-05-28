The company has priced the Narzo 10A at just Rs 8,499 with Helio G70 SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Let’s test the claims regarding the gaming performance in our Realme Narzo 10A review here.

Realme India recently launched its latest smartphone lineup, the Narzo 10 series in the market. As part of the series, the company revealed the Narzo 10, and the Narzo 10A. This lineup is aimed at youngsters with promises to offer a good gaming experience on a tight budget. We have also reviewed the Narzo 10 to find that it delivers on its promises. Both the Narzo 10 and 10A feature somewhat similar specifications including the display size, battery size, and more. The company has priced the Narzo 10A at just Rs 8,499 with Helio G70 SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Let’s test the claims regarding the gaming performance in our Realme Narzo 10A review here. You can also check the full text review here.