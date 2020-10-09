Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Check out our camera review of the Realme Narzo 20.

The Realme Narzo 20 is a compelling budget smartphone competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M01 and the recently launched Poco C3. Priced starting at just Rs.10,499, the smartphone features impressive specifications, especially when it comes to the battery and processor. It offers triple-rear cameras, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. You can refer to our full review of the Realme 7 Pro to check out what we think about the device overall. Today, however, we will be talking about the phone’s camera performance in particular.