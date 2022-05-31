Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Review, 5 Things you must Know before buying this Smartphone

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G does come with some good features like smooth UI excellent haptics and comfortable design and that too within the price bracket of Rs20,000.

Realme narzo 50 pro 5g is the latest offering in the narzo series and it is getting a very good response from the people too. Well the phone does come with some good features like smooth UI excellent haptics and comfortable design and that too within the price bracket of Rs20,000.

Design

One thing that you will not miss out is how light the phone is, the Phone is built on Plastic Body has textured back which will not create any fingerprints or smudges on the back so no worry of keeping it intact in a cover. You can flaunt the phone as it is but if you wish to use it there is one available in the box.

While the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G isn’t the lightest or slimmest smartphone, the device tends to strike a balance between practicality and compactness. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a well-designed mid-range 5G smartphone.

Display

Just like the design, the display of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G seems to offer almost everything that a user expects from a smartphone of this price range you get 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a good AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate the display also offers up to 360Hz of the touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone does come in the mid sized segment considering its screen size well you will notice a little broader chin that can be solved now.

Watch this video to know more.