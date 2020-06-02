comscore Reviews Video | Latest update Reviews, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Realme Narzo 10A Review 4.33

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment 5.35

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review 4.20

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment 6.3

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

It looks like Realme wants to offer a somewhat premium experience at a budget. Let’s check out how the Realme Watch performs in the real-world in our review here.

Staff   |    Published: June 2, 2020 6:56 PM IST

Realme recently launched its latest wearable, the Realme Watch in India. It is the second Realme-branded wearable to land in the market after the Realme Band. The company claims that it is its’ first “Smart Watch”. The company has priced the wearable at Rs 3,999 with a square, Apple Watch-like design. Checking design and the pricing, it looks like the company wants to offer a somewhat premium experience at a budget. The company will take on other smart bands in the market including the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Amazfit Bip Lite, and more. Let’s check out how the Realme Watch performs in our review here. In the meantime, you can also read our text review here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News