It looks like Realme wants to offer a somewhat premium experience at a budget. Let’s check out how the Realme Watch performs in the real-world in our review here.

Realme recently launched its latest wearable, the Realme Watch in India. It is the second Realme-branded wearable to land in the market after the Realme Band. The company claims that it is its’ first “Smart Watch”. The company has priced the wearable at Rs 3,999 with a square, Apple Watch-like design. Checking design and the pricing, it looks like the company wants to offer a somewhat premium experience at a budget. The company will take on other smart bands in the market including the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Amazfit Bip Lite, and more. Let’s check out how the Realme Watch performs in our review here. In the meantime, you can also read our text review here.