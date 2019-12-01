Realme X2 Pro Review

The Realme X2 Pro is Realme’s first proper flagship smartphone. With a starting price of Rs 29,999, it comes with 64-megapixel quad cameras, 20X digital zoom support, 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging tech and more. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin, features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and more. But does all these features make it “the” best smartphone under Rs 30,000? Watch our video review to find out.

You can click here to read our text review.