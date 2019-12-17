Realme has just launched its latest smartphone, the Realme X2 in the Indian market. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Realme initially announced the smartphone back in September along with the launch of the Realme XT. The device also comes just weeks after the launch of the Realme 5S, and Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone maker is also touting the X2 as the budget version of the X2 Pro. How does the smartphone stand in an increasingly crowded market? Does it really offer a good gaming experience at an affordable price? Let’s find answers to all the questions in our Realme X2 review.