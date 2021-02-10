Realme X7 Review: With 5G networks not available in the country, is this the Realme X7 the phone you should get? We answer this question in our review.

Realme X7 is a the company’s latest and most affordable 5G smartphone. The device competes with the Xiaomi Mi 10i, the OnePlus Nord and the Vivo V20 Pro in India. Seeing the list of competitors it feels as if the Realme X7 misses out on a few areas, and it does, but at the same time, it manages to cover up in other areas. Here we will be taking a look at if the Realme X7 is a 5G smartphone that you should purchase or skip.