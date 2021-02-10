comscore Realme X7 Review: The company's most affordable 5G smartphone

Videos

Watch Next

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera 2.96

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review 3.91

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5? 3.74

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
Xiaomi Mi 10i review 5.01

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Realme X7 Review: With 5G networks not available in the country, is this the Realme X7 the phone you should get? We answer this question in our review.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: February 10, 2021 9:39 PM IST

Realme X7 is a the company’s latest and most affordable 5G smartphone. The device competes with the Xiaomi Mi 10i, the OnePlus Nord and the Vivo V20 Pro in India. Seeing the list of competitors it feels as if the Realme X7 misses out on a few areas, and it does, but at the same time, it manages to cover up in other areas. Here we will be taking a look at if the Realme X7 is a 5G smartphone that you should purchase or skip.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News