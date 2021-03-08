comscore Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

The Redmi Note and the Note 10 Pro Max have been launched in the India market. Here's the first impressions of the two smartphones.

Cyrus John   |    Published: March 8, 2021 3:45 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10 series in the Indian market. The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a more than impressive spec sheet to their users and is a great offering for the budget-conscious. While the Redmi Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999 the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999. But are these phone only mighty on paper or is there really something unique these two offer out of the box. Here’s a look at the first impressions of the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

 

