Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Is the Redmi Watch one of the best smartwatches you can get in India under Rs 5,000? We will be finding the answer to that question in our video review.

Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and is Xiaomi’s first attempt at a budget smartwatch for its Redmi sub-brand in India. The smartwatch goes up against the similarly priced budget smartwatches, Realme Watch and the Amazfit Bip U. With features like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, in-built GPS and more it seems like a very good proposition on paper. But is it really one of the best smartwatches you can get in India under Rs 5,000? We will be finding the answer to that question and more in our video review of the new Redmi Watch.