comscore Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch Amazfit Bip U

Videos

Watch Next

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy 3.32

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000 4.24

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000
Vivo V21 5G Review 2.97

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now? 6.49

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Is the Redmi Watch one of the best smartwatches you can get in India under Rs 5,000? We will be finding the answer to that question in our video review.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: May 28, 2021 11:34 AM IST

Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and is Xiaomi’s first attempt at a budget smartwatch for its Redmi sub-brand in India. The smartwatch goes up against the similarly priced budget smartwatches, Realme Watch and the Amazfit Bip U. With features like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, in-built GPS and more it seems like a very good proposition on paper. But is it really one of the best smartwatches you can get in India under Rs 5,000? We will be finding the answer to that question and more in our video review of the new Redmi Watch.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

Sponsored