Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Here's is the review of the Realme X7 Pro that comes with a 64-megapixel camera, 4,500mAh battery and super fast charge support.

Cyrus John   |    Published: February 7, 2021 1:18 PM IST

The Realme X7 Pro has been launched in the Indian market at Rs 29,999 and it competes with the likes of the OnePlus Nord and the Vivo V20 Pro. It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and 128GB of internal storage. The headline-making feature of this smartphone is its battery which comes bundled with 65W fast charge support that can charge the device 0-100 percent in just 35 minutes. Here’s our review of the Realme X7 Pro.

 

