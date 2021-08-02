comscore Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey

The Galaxy A22 5G looks pretty and has a fast midrange 5G chip but is that enough to justify its Rs 20,000 asking price? Find out.

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: August 2, 2021 7:33 PM IST

With the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the overall smartphone experience is great for a 5G phone costing Rs 20,000; we dig the chic looks, the solid build quality, the fast performance, a pleasant One UI experience, and the battery life. It is expensive for what it offers and Samsung needs to drop the price to make it more competitive, but those wanting to wear the 5G tag without spending a lot will like this one. Check our full review.

