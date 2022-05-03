Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a smartphone which is company’s latest affordable flagship model. The smartphone offers impressive features like 120Hz super AMOLED display, 108MP primary sensor and a capable Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung has launched the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 41,999 and for the price, it offers competitive specifications. The phone comes in the Awesome Mint colour that's what the Samsung box States and the phone is one beautiful looking smartphone which looks good and feel very light in the hand once you hold it. The camera module looks good as it doesn't wobble if the phone is kept flat on the table. Its very smartly placed. I feel one doesn't have to use the cover for this phone as the phone comes with plastic back which doesn't attract any fingerprints or smudges. Let me tell you although the phone comes in plastic body but if feels very solid and premium. Other things remain the same you've got power button and volume rockers on the right side of the phone. Both the buttons are conveniently placed and very easy to reach. On the bottom you get USB type C port for charging and speakers. On the top you've got slot for the sim tray. Very basic yet very chic and such cool looking smartphone. Looks good also when you are holding it in your hands.