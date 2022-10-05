With ANC turned on, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours and up to 20 hours with the case. Well, that's quite an info on the specs, now go watch the video for more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro were recently launched at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event. The buds are quite expensive but are feature packed. What all do we have in these BUDS that is different from its predecessors? Are the specs worth spending the money? How does it fair and what’s new about it. Know it all , in the video. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is priced at INR 17,999 and can be bought online or offline . The earbuds come in three color variants: Bora Purple, Graphite, and White. Samsung is offering a cashback of INR 3,000 if the purchase is made using credit cards or debit cards from any leading banks in India. Those who pre-order the new earbuds can also get a Wireless Charger Pad (worth INR 2,999) for just INR 499. he Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature Bluetooth 5.3 with AAC, SBC, and Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (for 24-bit audio), and 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel (5.1/7.1-channel and Dolby Atmos). They have a dual-driver setup, six microphones, Intelligent ANC, Ambient Mode, and Voice Detect (automatically switching to Ambient Mode). The earbuds have an IPX7 rating for water resistance. With a future software update, Samsung said it would bring Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 codec support to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The earbuds can automatically switch between Galaxy devices signed in using the same Samsung account. The Galaxy Wearable app can be used to customize touch controls, audio tuning, and use other features. The earbuds can last up to 8 hours (ANC off) and up to 29 hours with the case. With ANC turned on, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours and up to 20 hours with the case. Well, that’s quite an info on the specs, now go watch the video for more.