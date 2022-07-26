comscore Gionee-ELIFE-E7-3 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Although on paper it shows some really promising specifications and features. Now we will find out how practical the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is one should consider it buying or not.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 26, 2022 9:41 PM IST

Samsung in its M series have a launched budget smartphone with some cool new design and great specs and features which Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. Although on paper it shows some really promising specifications and features. Now we will find out how practical the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is one should consider it buying or not. 1. Design- So The design of the phone is quite refreshing, while I was checking out the phone on my desk I literally asked my fellow colleagues to give me the phones first impression and all of them liked the design of the phone and how simple yet stylish the phone looks. 2 Camera lens sits perfectly on the polycarbonate body of the phone the best thing is that it doesn’t attract any sort of finger prints or smudges so you don’t have to worry about putting a cover on the back and the colour of the phone is also very fresh. I feel despite the big battery the phone is pretty light weight.

