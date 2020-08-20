comscore Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

The Galaxy M31s is the most expensive Samsung M-series smartphone yet. Find out how good the cameras on the mid-range smartphone are in our in-depth camera review.

Staff   |    Published: August 20, 2020 8:04 PM IST

Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy M device in the Indian market. The new device to land in the market is the Samsung Galaxy M31s. This is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M31 and is also the most expensive M-series smartphone to date. It has been priced starting at Rs 19,499 and is available via samsung.com as well as Amazon India. Today, we will be talking about the camera performance of the smartphone. Explore what this camera has to offer as we test its various components to the limits including the impressive 64-megapixel primary sensor at the back.

