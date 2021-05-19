Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Samsung Galaxy M42 Review: Here we will be checking out how the new Samsung Galaxy M42 performs in real life and should you buy it or not.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M42 5G smartphone in India. It is the first 5G smartphone the company has launched in the Galaxy M series. Key features of the device include 5G support, a 5000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Through this device, the brand has tried to give a new option to consumers looking for 5G smartphones in the lower-midrange segment. Here we will be checking out how the new Samsung Galaxy M42 performs in real life and should you buy it or not.