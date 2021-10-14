Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one the most beautiful looking and slimmest smartphones in the M series which can be easily bought under Rs 30K.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one the most beautiful looking and slimmest smartphones in the M series which can be easily bought under Rs 30K. The smartphone is packed with 5000mAh Battery, with 25Watt fast charging support. The phones comes with nice sleek, design. Its super light weight and is very easy to carry around. The immersive display comes with 120Hz of refresh rate will give your eyes some amazing experience while you binge watch your favourite shows or videos. To know watch this detailed review.