comscore Render of the upcoming W395 “Yaho” from Sony Ericsson | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Reviews
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Videos

Watch Next

iPhone 13 Mini Review 5.57

Reviews

iPhone 13 Mini Review
Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India 7.27

Reviews

Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India
AQfit W5 EDGE Smartwatch Review is it Worth to buy? 2.40

Reviews

AQfit W5 EDGE Smartwatch Review is it Worth to buy?
realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ? 5.42

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one the most beautiful looking and slimmest smartphones in the M series which can be easily bought under Rs 30K.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 14, 2021 11:25 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one the most beautiful looking and slimmest smartphones in the M series which can be easily bought under Rs 30K. The smartphone is packed with 5000mAh Battery, with 25Watt fast charging support. The phones comes with nice sleek, design. Its super light weight and is very easy to carry around. The immersive display comes with 120Hz of refresh rate will give your eyes some amazing experience while you binge watch your favourite shows or videos. To know watch this detailed review.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

Sponsored