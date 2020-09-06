comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Ever since the initial impressions, we have been testing the Note 20 Ultra rigorously. Here is our review for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Staff   |    Published: September 6, 2020 3:55 PM IST
Smartphone giant Samsung recently launched its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy Note 20 lineup. The company shared details around its top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, and the regular Note 20 at launch. Minutes after the international announcement, the company also announced the India pricing and availability for the series. We got a chance to us the top of the line, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. We have already shared our first impressions regarding the Ultra highlighting the design, and the on-paper specifications. However, first impressions are an extremely tiny part of a much larger picture.
The company is currently selling the Note 20 Ultra 5G with 256GB storage at Rs 104,990. Ever since the initial impressions, we have been testing the Note 20 Ultra rigorously. Here is our review for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. You can also read the text review here.

