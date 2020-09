Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Smartphone giant Samsung recently launched its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy Note 20 lineup. The company shared details around its top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, and the regular Note 20 at launch. Minutes after the international announcement, the company also announced the India pricing and availability for the series. We got a chance to us the top of the line, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G . We have already shared our first impressions regarding the Ultra highlighting the design, and the on-paper specifications. However, first impressions are an extremely tiny part of a much larger picture.