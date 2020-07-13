Samsung launched three smartphones in the flagship S series, the usual S20, the S20+, and the an all-new top-end premium flagship S20 Ultra this year, 2020.

The camera on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the biggest we have seen in recent times. Samsung packed in the big numbers, and that's why you see the 108-megapixel primary lens in the quad-camera setup. It is one of the biggest sensors Samsung has ever put on a smartphone. The complete setup includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens next to a depth vision camera and the flash. Also, at the front, there is a a 40-megapixel shooter, which sits in the tiny push-hole of Samsung's Super AMOLED 120Hz Infinity-O display. To checkout more camera reviews, you can also visit BGR.in.