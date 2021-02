Starting at Rs 82,999, is the Galaxy S21 Plus a better option than the iPhone 12? Find out in our video.

We used the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for the last few weeks and have a lot to say about this 2021 flagship. It’s got the fast 5G enabled chip, a versatile camera experience, a stunning display, and a pretty design. Starting at Rs 82,999, is the Galaxy S21 Plus better option than the iPhone 12? Find out in our video.