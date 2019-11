The new Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE brings 4G eSIM connectivity, allowing you to make calls and stream music even when away from the phone. The Galaxy Watch LTE model is available for Rs 28,490 (42mm) and Rs 30,999 (46mm). It can detect 39 different workouts, comes with a heart rate sensor, 50-meter water resistance and more. But is it worth buying? Watch our Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review video to know more.

You can read our review here.