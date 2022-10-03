The size of Galaxy Z Flip 4 is perfect you can simply slide it in your pocket, its quite user friendly not bulky very comfortable and very playful.

One of the most awaited launches that have happened is the Samsung galaxy Z event where we saw the launching of Z series happening. The most awaited foldable devices of the year, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The metal frame of the smartphone is now less rounded with flatter sides and more defined edges. The frame is now polished instead of matte, which makes this phone less slippery than the Z Flip 3. Most of the changes that have been made is internally like the battery capacity has been increased and charging speed also has been seen with some upgrade on it. Otherwise one prominent change that can be noticed is the camera lenses on the cover screen, there is circular frame that’s been added which was not their in the previous model, making the lenses look as if its protruding out which actually it but doesn’t make much of a difference in actual life. One thing here I would like to appreciate is the colour the bora purple colour that has been introduced recently has also been offered with this phone. The cover display functions are one of the things that can be seen with some upgrades. That we will talk about in the display section. Over all the design is same yet updated. The size is perfect you can simply slide it in your pocket, its quite user friendly not bulky very comfortable and very playful.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Link: https://youtu.be/gZM1OkOgY2Q