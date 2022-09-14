Well at first you will not be able to make out much difference in the look when compared to Fold 3 but there are some of the upgrades that have been made in the phone like the body the phone is packed in an aluminum frame.

Samsung launched its much awaited flagship phone which folds does wonders and once unfold becomes a tablet. The all new Galaxy Z Fold 4 which has been introduced in the market with a bunch of new updates and features and little different design upgrade. Well at first you will not be able to make out much difference in the look when compared to Fold 3 but there are some of the upgrades that have been made in the phone like the body the phone is packed in an aluminum frame. Although Samsung is claiming that phone is lighter but it does feel a little heavy. Coming to the display so the outer cover screen is now bigger Samsung has worked on it and have given bigger screen which is 6.2 inches in size but the HD+ resolution. And now when you will open the phone you will get the 7.6 inches screen which is same as the older model. The thing this time that has been added to the display is the task bar that has been one of the best update.