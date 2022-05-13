Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. These ear buds are called Sennheiser Sport TWS earbuds. The earbuds are specially made for fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. These ear buds are called Sennheiser Sport TWS earbuds. The earbuds are specially made for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Sennheiser earbuds offer a snug fit and goes a long way on a workout routine. The earbuds come with Adaptable Acoustic feature, which offers a choice of open and closed ear adapters. Sennheiser Sport has been launched in the mid-range audio segment. The Sennheiser Sport True wireless earbud is priced at Rs 10,990 in India. It is available on official website of Sennheiser, Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets across the country. What are it’s features and is it worth buying? Watch this video.