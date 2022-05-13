comscore Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ? 4.47

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body 6.40

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications 5.29

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications
Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review 7.45

Reviews

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. These ear buds are called Sennheiser Sport TWS earbuds. The earbuds are specially made for fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: May 13, 2022 6:16 PM IST

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. These ear buds are called Sennheiser Sport TWS earbuds. The earbuds are specially made for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Sennheiser earbuds offer a snug fit and goes a long way on a workout routine. The earbuds come with Adaptable Acoustic feature, which offers a choice of open and closed ear adapters. Sennheiser Sport has been launched in the mid-range audio segment. The Sennheiser Sport True wireless earbud is priced at Rs 10,990 in India. It is available on official website of Sennheiser, Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets across the country. What are it’s features and is it worth buying? Watch this video.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks