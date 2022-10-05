Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video

With unique features like voice assistance and 10 mm graphene composite drivers it allows for a seamless audio experience to consumers.

Named after the legendary rockstar, the SENS Hendriks 1 is a pair of TWS earbuds that come in gunmetal grey color encased in a metal body. It is the perfect companion for all music lovers and travelers offering a playback time of up to 30 hours and a quick touch response. With unique features like voice assistance and 10 mm graphene composite drivers it allows for a seamless audio experience to consumers.