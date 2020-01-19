comscore Tecno Smart Go Plus Review + Giveaway | BGR India

Tecno Smart Go Plus Review + Giveaway

Reviews

Here is our video review of the budget Tecno Smart Go Plus smartphone.

  • Published: January 19, 2020 9:52 AM IST

The Tecno Spark Go Plus is the successor to the Tecno Spark Go launched last year. The upgraded Spark Go Plus features a bigger screen, fast fingerprint and face unlocking, a bigger battery, more internal storage and improved camera performance compared to the original Spark Go. This adds to the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chip, 2GB RAM and Android Pie Go edition and a free Bluetooth headset that the phone offers. At a price of Rs 6,299, the Tecno Spark Go Plus sounds great on paper, being the most affordable competitor to phones like the Infinix Hot 8. But how well does it perform in the real world? Check out our full review to find out.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2020 9:52 AM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Tecno Smart Go Plus Review

Tecno Smart Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review
04:29

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review
5:15

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Vivo V17 Review

Vivo V17 Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha
3:34

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

Honor 9X First Impressions
03:04

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions
3:07

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Realme 5i First Impressions
4:16

Realme 5i First Impressions

Features

Best laptops launched at CES 2020
3:40

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games
4:13

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019
4:06

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019