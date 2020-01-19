Tecno Smart Go Plus Review + Giveaway

The Tecno Spark Go Plus is the successor to the Tecno Spark Go launched last year. The upgraded Spark Go Plus features a bigger screen, fast fingerprint and face unlocking, a bigger battery, more internal storage and improved camera performance compared to the original Spark Go. This adds to the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chip, 2GB RAM and Android Pie Go edition and a free Bluetooth headset that the phone offers. At a price of Rs 6,299, the Tecno Spark Go Plus sounds great on paper, being the most affordable competitor to phones like the Infinix Hot 8. But how well does it perform in the real world? Check out our full review to find out.