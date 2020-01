The Vivo V17 is the affordable variant of the “Pro” model that was launched a few months ago with dual pop-up cameras. The smartphone comes with quad cameras at the back, and 32-megapixel selfie camera placed in the world’s smallest hole-punch cut out. With 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and an in-display fingerprint scanner, is the Vivo V17 worth the Rs 22,990 price tag? Here is our review.

Meanwhile, you can read our review here.