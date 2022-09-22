Vivo V25 5G will be available in Surfing Blue and Elegant Black colour options starting September 20 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores

Vivo launched its latest V25 5G smartphone in India recently. The device is priced below Rs 30,000 in India and packs some interesting specifications on paper. The Vivo V25 5G comes with a 50MP selfie camera with eye autofocus technology, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and an unique back panel that changes colour when it interacts with sunlight or UV Rays. The Vivo V25 5G will be available in Surfing Blue and Elegant Black colour options starting September 20 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 31,999 for the 12+256GB model. Vivo sent me the Surfing Blue colour variant of the device.