comscore vivo V25 UnBoxed Check out the quick review and price details

Videos

Watch Next

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone 5.34

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here 6.1

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here 4.44

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review 4.43

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Vivo V25 5G will be available in Surfing Blue and Elegant Black colour options starting September 20 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 22, 2022 1:48 PM IST

Vivo launched its latest V25 5G smartphone in India recently. The device is priced below Rs 30,000 in India and packs some interesting specifications on paper. The Vivo V25 5G comes with a 50MP selfie camera with eye autofocus technology, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and an unique back panel that changes colour when it interacts with sunlight or UV Rays. The Vivo V25 5G will be available in Surfing Blue and Elegant Black colour options starting September 20 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 31,999 for the 12+256GB model. Vivo sent me the Surfing Blue colour variant of the device.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks