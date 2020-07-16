comscore Reviews Video | Latest update Reviews, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Is this the best camera smartphone in the sub-Rs 50,000 price segment? Check out our camera review of Vivo X50 Pro.

Staff   |    Published: July 16, 2020 6:51 PM IST

Vivo is trying to challenge upcoming OnePlus Nord and Oppo Reno 4 series in India with its X50 series. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched two new devices in the form of Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro. Vivo X50 Pro is definitely the “Pro” device here. It shares the specs with X50 but has a different camera setup. There is a main 48-megapixel camera paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom, another 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 13-megapixel sensor capable of 2x zoom. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole display. How does it perform? We found in a cloudy and rainy Mumbai.

