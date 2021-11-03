comscore hyundai_mb_910 | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions 3.20

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India 5.32

Reviews

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India
iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know 7.36

Reviews

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000 6.52

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?

Vivo X70 Pro is best photography companion for your Diwali 2021

Pavni Jain   |    Published: November 3, 2021 10:12 PM IST

Vivo X70 Pro smartphone comes with a quad camera set-up at the back. It includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera. Additionally, Vivo has partnered with Zeiss to produce high-quality images from the smartphone. We also used the latest X70 Pro for a couple of days to know if this Android phone can be your photography buddy this festive season or not. Find out.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

Sponsored