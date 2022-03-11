comscore | BGR India
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

However, their are certain differences in features, specs and price of these smartphones which makes the other one slightly better. In this video we will be comparing Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 11, 2022 9:08 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2022. Both the smartphones are loaded with all latest features like AMOLED Display, 120 Hz Refresh rate, 128 internal storage, and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset Both the smartphones run on Android 12. However, their are certain differences in features, specs and price of these smartphones which makes the other one slightly better. In this video we will be comparing Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+.Watch video to know which one is more better Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus, and which one should you buy.

