The Xiaomi Mi 10i launched in India starting at Rs 20,999 and it brings a rather compelling spec sheet to the table.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i launched in India starting at Rs 20,999 and it brings a rather compelling spec sheet to the table. A 108-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 750G with 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz refresh rate display sound too good to be true, right? Well, we spent some time with the Mi 10i, and here’s the full review of the device.