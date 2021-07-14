Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review: Is the Mi 11 Lite worth the price of Rs 21,999, or should you buy for one of the competition devices including the OnePlus Nord CE, the Samsung Galaxy M42, among others. Watch our Mi 11 Lite review to know more.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is the latest addition to the Mi lineup in the country. The phone falls under Rs 25,000 price segment, which is an overcrowded space with some great devices such as the OnePlus Nord CE, the Mi 10i, the Poco X3 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy M42, among others. Unlike the competition, the Mi 11 Lite does not offer a powerful specs sheet when compared to the competition, but it surely gets the work done in real life usage. Watch our full review of the Mi 11 Lite to know whether you should buy the phone or skip.