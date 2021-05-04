comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra video review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Here we will be taking a look at how the Mi 11 Ultra performed in stressful conditions and also if it is the flagship smartphone you should get for yourself next.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: May 4, 2021 5:42 PM IST

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the best smartphone, the company has to offer right now. Priced at Rs 69,999 it comes with multiple unique features like a quad-curved display, a secondary rear display, Snapdragon 888 SoC and more. All of this makes it one of the most powerful smartphones currently available in the market. However, not all is great with the device and it does have its flaws. Here we will be taking a look at how the Mi 11 Ultra performed in stressful conditions and also if it is the flagship smartphone you should get for yourself next.

