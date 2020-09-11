comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review | BGR India

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a quad-camera setup that is rare for its price tag. We try it out in all sorts of challenging conditions.

Staff   |    Published: September 11, 2020 9:56 PM IST

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime as one of its latest budget smartphones in the country. Based on the global version of the Redmi 9, the Prime brings massive upgrades over the Redmi 8. The Redmi 9 Prime is one of the few budget smartphones in its price category with a quad-camera setup. While the 13-megapixel main camera is promising, the 5-megapixel macro camera is easily class-leading with specifications and photo quality. Join us as we take the Redmi 9 Prime’s quad cameras out for a spin. For our full review, head over to BGR India for the written review.

