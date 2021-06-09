comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S video review: Not a major up2021-06-09T21:23:19+05:30 | BGR India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update

Here I will be sharing my experience of the Redmi Note 10S and telling you if this is the phone you should get under Rs 15,000 or not.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: June 9, 2021 9:23 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant and comes with key features like a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6GB RAM, MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

At Rs 14,999 the Redmi Note 10S is just Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which puts it in a bit of an odd position. Here I will be sharing my experience of the Redmi Note 10S and telling you if this is the phone you should get under Rs 15,000 or not.

