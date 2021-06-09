Here I will be sharing my experience of the Redmi Note 10S and telling you if this is the phone you should get under Rs 15,000 or not.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant and comes with key features like a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6GB RAM, MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

At Rs 14,999 the Redmi Note 10S is just Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which puts it in a bit of an odd position.