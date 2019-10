Xiaomi is taking on the Realme 5 Pro with its Redmi Note 8 Pro. It features 64-megapixel quad camera sensors, a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With prices starting at Rs 14,999, is the Redmi Note 8 Pro the best smartphone under Rs 15,000? Watch our review to find out.