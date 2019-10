Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is the successor to Redmi Note 7S in India. It now comes with quad rear camera system and updated Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. There is also 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on the base model. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone competes with Realme 5 in the budget segment. So, is this the new benchmark for smartphones under Rs 10,000? Watch our review to find out.