OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO has launched its latest smartphone F19 Pro in the Indian market. More of a treasured addition to the already successful F-series smartphones from OPPO, the F19 Pro is loaded with features. OPPO F19 Pro has all the features that will help in capturing the attention of millennials and trendsetters.

Let’s take a quick look at the top features of OPPO F19 Pro:

· 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

· Dual-View Video

· AI Color Portrait Video

· Ultra Slim Body +Flowing Light Design

· AI Scene Enhancement 2.0 + Dynamic bokeh + Night Flare Portrait + AI Color Portrait + AI Beautification 2.0

Apart from these features, the phone looks elegant in each of its two different colours – Fluid Black and Crystal Silver. If you are a fan of minimalist design and great videography you will love holding and flaunting the F19 Pro.

The device is available for a price of Rs 21490 for 8GB +128 GB variant across offline retailers and Amazon. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 23490 and will go on sale from March 25