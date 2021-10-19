AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3

Apple just launched its new AirPods (3rd generation) priced at Rs 18,500, globally. Along with the launch of the new AirPods, the company has announced a price cut for the AirPods (2nd generation) of around Rs 6,000. This makes the AirPods 2 a very compelling option for people who were looking to purchase a pair of AirPods. Also Read - New MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch models start at Rs 1,94,900 in India: When can you buy

AirPods (2nd generation): Price cut

Apple has revealed that the AirPods (2nd generation) will not be discontinued and will be made available in India at a new price of Rs 12,900. However, now only the wireless charging case option is the only one being offered on the company's official website.

Note: Flipkart during its ongoing Big Diwali Sale is currently offering the AirPods (2nd generation) with the wireless charging case at Rs 8,999.

To recall, AirPods (2nd generation) were launched in India at Rs 14,900 with the normal case. The company also brought a wireless charging case option priced at Rs 18,900. Getting it from the US was considerably cheaper as it had a starting price of $159 (approximately Rs 11,900). The wireless case variant in the US were launched at $199 (approximately Rs 14,900).

AirPods Pro has not received any price change, and are currently available at their existing price of Rs 24,900.

AirPods (2nd generation): Features

AirPods (2nd generation) are powered by the H1 audio chip and brought in ‘Hey Siri’ support. It came with a claimed 50 percent increased talk time over the original AirPods.

At the time, the company claimed that the H1 audio chip brought in improved performance, connectivity, and talk time. Apart from this, these also brought in the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger, which allowed users to use Siri hands-free without needing to use the double-tap gesture to activate.